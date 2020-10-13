Protestors gathered to unveil NDN Collective’s new campaign

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - To kick off a new campaign this Native American and Indigenous People’s Day, activist group NDN Collective lead protestors through downtown Rapid City Monday afternoon.

The peaceful protest made a loop around downtown Rapid City, stopping in front of the Pennington County Jail before continuing to Main Street Square for a scheduled rally.

The NDN Collective put together this event not only to recognize the South Dakota holiday but to unveil their new Landback campaign which has four demands from area indigenous people; dismantle, defund, return and consent.

“So those are the four demands that we have with the campaign, and with our cornerstone being the demand that Mount Rushmore be closed and that that and all public lands in the Black Hills be returned back to its original stewards. So that’s what we’re moving on right now and we’re hoping to build this out as we go but today’s our launch day and that’s really what brought us here today," said Krystal Two Bulls, the Landback campaign director.

The rally portion of the event included both speakers and musical performances.

