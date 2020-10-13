Advertisement

Protestors gathered to unveil NDN Collective’s new campaign

The NDN Collective put together this event not only to recognize the South Dakota holiday but to unveil their new Landback campaign.
The NDN Collective put together this event not only to recognize the South Dakota holiday but to unveil their new Landback campaign.
The NDN Collective put together this event not only to recognize the South Dakota holiday but to unveil their new Landback campaign.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - To kick off a new campaign this Native American and Indigenous People’s Day, activist group NDN Collective lead protestors through downtown Rapid City Monday afternoon.

The peaceful protest made a loop around downtown Rapid City, stopping in front of the Pennington County Jail before continuing to Main Street Square for a scheduled rally.

The NDN Collective put together this event not only to recognize the South Dakota holiday but to unveil their new Landback campaign which has four demands from area indigenous people; dismantle, defund, return and consent.

“So those are the four demands that we have with the campaign, and with our cornerstone being the demand that Mount Rushmore be closed and that that and all public lands in the Black Hills be returned back to its original stewards. So that’s what we’re moving on right now and we’re hoping to build this out as we go but today’s our launch day and that’s really what brought us here today," said Krystal Two Bulls, the Landback campaign director.

The rally portion of the event included both speakers and musical performances.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Native American Day marked the ground breaking for a children’s memorial

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
People came together today to remember and mourn the children who died during their time at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School.

News

Native American Day is a time celebrate and remember

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Some marked the holiday with a memorial walk, others a peaceful protest, and others a community luncheon.

News

Native Americans face many issues in South Dakota

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Both incumbent Senator Mike Rounds and Democratic challenger Dan Ahlers say race relations are an important topic for voters.

News

COVID-19 has caused politicians to get creative with campaigning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
But with every problem, comes a solution.

Latest News

News

Woman dead after being found stabbed in Box Elder Sunday night

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The Pennington County Sherriff’s Office reported the incident was reported 10:30 p.m. Oct. 11.

News

Decroy's entertainment

Updated: 5 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Unclaimed property

Updated: 5 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Roller coaster

Updated: 5 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

S.D. Senator police reform

Updated: 5 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Badlands Rescue

Updated: 5 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.