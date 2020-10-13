Advertisement

Police investigate death of 60-year-old man found in culvert

At around 2:10 p.m. on October 12th, police were dispatched to the 3000 block of South Valley Drive for a report of an unresponsive subject spotted in a culvert.
By KOTA Staff and Connor Matteson
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man was found dead in a tunnel under a roadway in southeastern Rapid City.

At 2:10 p.m. on Oct. 12, Rapid City Police arrived at the 3000 block of South Valley Drive to find a man a 60-year-old man dead lying in a culvert. The man was identified as James Lanphere of Rapid City.

Earlier in the day, he had been reported missing. According to the reporting party, he was last seen the evening prior leaving his residence after “having hallucinations.”

Police are unsure of the cause of death but say his extensive health history probably played a role. An autopsy has since been completed and revealed no signs of trauma or other foul play.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

