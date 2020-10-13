Advertisement

Native American Day marked the ground breaking for a children’s memorial

People came together today to remember and mourn the children who died during their time at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School.
People came together today to remember and mourn the children who died during their time at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School.
People came together today to remember and mourn the children who died during their time at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For many indigenous people across the state of South Dakota, Native American Day isn’t just about celebrating the present but also addressing the past.

That’s why people came together today to remember and mourn the children who died during their time at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School.

Monday marked the groundbreaking of a Native American children’s memorial in Rapid City commemorating the 50 plus indigenous children who died at the Rapid City Indian School between 1893 and 1933.

The two-million-dollar project aims to address the Black Hills' troubled historical past, and recognize the strides made by Native communities while also addressing the hard work still needed to move forward.

“The memorial is going to be a walking path up the hill and it will have the stones engraved with each child’s grave in it that will line the path and four scaffolds and inipis, which are sweat lodges, and then we’ll hope to reseed the land as well to have our natural resources available for us," said Lafawn Janis, the memorial walk organizer.

People gathered at Sioux Park before walking to the memorial grounds on a hillside behind West Middle School.

Some of the victims' descendants joined the ceremony to share the stories of their ancestors.

“It’s about time," said Victoria Sherman, a descendant of one of the children. "This horrendous time in our lives, their lives, is being recognized. And hopefully, it’ll bring more understanding to the non-Natives, what our ancestors went through. We need a lot of things that will bring people together these days and I’m hoping this will be one of them.”

Monday’s event also included the third annual memorial walk.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Protestors gathered to unveil NDN Collective’s new campaign

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The NDN Collective put together this event not only to recognize the South Dakota holiday but to unveil their new Landback campaign.

News

Native American Day is a time celebrate and remember

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Some marked the holiday with a memorial walk, others a peaceful protest, and others a community luncheon.

News

Native Americans face many issues in South Dakota

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Both incumbent Senator Mike Rounds and Democratic challenger Dan Ahlers say race relations are an important topic for voters.

News

COVID-19 has caused politicians to get creative with campaigning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
But with every problem, comes a solution.

Latest News

News

Woman dead after being found stabbed in Box Elder Sunday night

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The Pennington County Sherriff’s Office reported the incident was reported 10:30 p.m. Oct. 11.

News

Decroy's entertainment

Updated: 5 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Unclaimed property

Updated: 5 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Roller coaster

Updated: 5 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

S.D. Senator police reform

Updated: 5 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Badlands Rescue

Updated: 5 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.