Man dies after inhaling smoke from grass fire Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Police reported a man died after extensive injuries and inhaling smoke from a grass fire Saturday.

Police responded to a grass fire at 8:55 p.m. Oct. 10 southwest of 1180 Creek Dr. This area was being used as a makeshift camp of some homeless people, police said. According to witnesses, several campfires had been started in the area by camp residents prior to the grass fire.

A witness told police one person was still in the wooded area nearby. As officials extinguished the fire, police put out a majority of it, entered the wooded area, and found an adult man dead from the fire. An autopsy conducted determined he died due to inhaling smoke.

Further forensic tests will need to be conducted to identify the individual though, because of the nature of the extensive injuries. The fire and unattended death remain under investigation.

