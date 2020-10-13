Advertisement

Country of Origin Labeling has been a popular topic among South Dakotans for years

Cows in a pasture.
Cows in a pasture.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Agriculture is South Dakota’s top industry, which has made Country of Origin Labeling an important topic in the state.

It’s an issue that spans the aisles and both incumbent Senator Mike Rounds and Democratic challenger Dan Ahlers feel consumers should know where their meats are coming from.

Ahlers says we need to pass legislation and get back to the promise that the government made to farmers and ranchers six years ago.

He wants to be honest with the consumers when it’s about where you’re beef comes from and let the consumer decide what to buy.

“If they want to get all American beef, they can get all American beef. If they want to buy something that may be a little cheaper but not be all American, let them do it. But I think we owe it to our farmers and ranchers to pass the country of origin labeling," says Ahlers.

Rounds is sponsoring a bill that would require mandatory country of origin labeling in trade deals.

He believes this bill is gaining support in the U-S Senate and is the best approach to get results.

Rounds says we should also be talking about how the department of agriculture has failed to support their own producers and have let other country’s meat be let into the U-S and repackaged as products of the U.S.A.

Election day is November 3rd and both candidates encourage everyone to vote.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

$2 million in spending tied to Mount Rushmore July event

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The cost to stage the event, including $350,000 for fireworks, was about $1.5 million.

News

Black Hills Works celebrates four individuals with awards this year

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Cruz
The Black Hills Works Recognition Gala is a time to celebrate the success of individuals supported by Black Hills Works. Four people will be recognized virtually this year.

News

SD Treasury Secretary Josh Haeder elected to national council

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
SD State Treasury Secretary Josh Haeder was elected unanimously to the national council of fellow state treasurers.

News

South Dakota cities and business gear up for pheasant hunting season

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
Pheasant hunting season is coming up here in South Dakota, and businesses and cities alike are gearing up for what could be one of their busiest ever.

Latest News

News

KOTA Territory News - Phesant Hunting

Updated: 5 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Woman found stabbed to death in Box Elder

Updated: 9 hours ago
Law enforcement continues to investigate.

News

Rapid City commemorates Native American Day

Updated: 9 hours ago
The holiday replaced Columbus Day back in the 90's -- instead choosing to honor the history and contributions of Native Americans.

News

Campaigning and COVID

Updated: 15 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Senate Race

Updated: 15 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Peaceful Protest

Updated: 15 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.