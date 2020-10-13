Black Hills Works celebrates four individuals with awards this year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills Works Foundation’s Recognition Gala is less than a month away.

The Black Hills Works Recognition Gala is a time to celebrate the success of individuals supported by Black Hills Works. Four people will be recognized virtually this year.

The Foundation will be hosting private award ceremonies for each Outstanding Achievement Award recipient at Flutter Productions.

This year, three dance teams will square off for a dance competition. Starting on Oct. 19, snippets of their practices will be shared on their Facebook page so you can see their practices and progress.

Director of Engagement Carrie Moser says proceeds will benefit transportation for the group.

Darcy has been with Black Hills Works for 21 years and has lived independently in her own apartment since 2004. She utilizes public transportation to get around town.

She has traveled to Washington, D.C. and Denver to advocated for people with Down Syndrome.

This year she was awarded the Outstanding Achievement Award.

When asked how she feels about the achievement, she said “Where can I start?”

