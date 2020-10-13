Advertisement

A very windy Wednesday on tap

By David Stradling
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight. A front will swing through and bring in the chance for some showers. On the plains it will mostly be light rain, but in the hills it could fall as light snow. Little to no accumulation expected. Winds will be increasing after midnight.

A High Wind Warning goes into effect 5 a.m. Wednesday and continues through 6 p.m. Wind gusts up to 70 mph are expected late morning and early afternoon. Damage to trees, signs, roofs and small/weak outbuildings is possible. Power outages are also possible and driving will be extremely difficult, especially in higher profile vehicles. Scattered clouds are expected to pass through the area during the day. Temperatures will be in the 50s. A few showers will be possible into the afternoon with a little snow mixing in for those in the higher elevations.

The winds will not be as strong on Thursday, but it will remain breezy. Mostly cloudy skies are expected and some rain/snow showers could develop into the afternoon hours. It’ll be chilly with highs only into the 40s and at times, the wind could make it feel like the 30s. Friday will remain breezy, but temperatures recover into the 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day, but we look to stay dry.

Breezy weather over the weekend is expected to continue. Temperatures will be in the 40s for many on Saturday with a few isolated showers, but it will be pretty chilly going into Sunday. Highs will only be in the 30s! Take the time now to find the winter jackets because it is about to get cold!

