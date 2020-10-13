Advertisement

$2 million in spending tied to Mount Rushmore July event

Fireworks light the sky at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near Keystone, S.D., after President Donald Trump spoke.
Fireworks light the sky at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near Keystone, S.D., after President Donald Trump spoke.((AP Photo/Alex Brandon) | Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(AP) - South Dakota tourism officials estimate the Mount Rushmore Independence Day event last July generated $2 million in direct spending for the state’s economy.

Deputy tourism director, Wanda Goodman, recently told the state Tourism Advisory Board the July 3 event also generated $22 million in advertising value for South Dakota because of media coverage.

Based on applications for tickets, tourism officials say 10% of the event attendees were Black Hills residents and each spent about $54 per day; 22% of those present were from other parts of South Dakota and each spent about $115 per day; and 68% of those attending the event were from out of state, with each spending about $120 per day.

The cost to stage the event, including $350,000 for fireworks, was about $1.5 million.

Tourism officials said Google searches for Mount Rushmore reached an all-time high and web traffic for TravelSouthDakota.com saw an increase of 872% compared to July 3-4, 2019.

