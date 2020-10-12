Advertisement

Woman dead after stabbing in Box Elder Sunday night

Authorities are investigating the crime.
Northern Lights Apartments in Box Elder, SD
Northern Lights Apartments in Box Elder, SD(Jeff Voss)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KOTA) - A 39-year-old woman died in Box Elder Sunday night after being stabbed in an apartment unit.

The Pennington County Sherriff’s Office reported the incident was reported 10:30 p.m. Oct. 11. at 615 Northern Lights Blvd.

An autopsy was performed Monday morning, Oct. 12. The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Tessa Curley of Box Elder.

A joint homicide investigation is underway between the Box Elder and Rapid City Police Departments and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. If the public has any information, please contact Investigator Nick Nelson at the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 394-6115.

Homicide investigation underway in Box Elder Pennington County, SD – A female died from stabbing in a Box Elder...

Posted by Pennington County Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 12, 2020

A female died from stabbing in a Box Elder apartment building at 615 Northern Lights Boulevard. The incident was reported about 10:30 pm on October 11, 2020. An autopsy was performed Monday morning, October 12. The victim has been identified as 39 year old Tessa Curley of Box Elder.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Native Americans face many issues in South Dakota

Updated: moments ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Both incumbent Senator Mike Rounds and Democratic challenger Dan Ahlers say race relations are an important topic for voters.

News

COVID-19 has caused politicians to get creative with campaigning

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
But with every problem, comes a solution.

News

Decroy's entertainment

Updated: 2 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Unclaimed property

Updated: 2 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Roller coaster

Updated: 2 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

S.D. Senator police reform

Updated: 2 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Badlands Rescue

Updated: 2 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

In South Dakota, it’s Native Americans' Day, not Columbus Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
South Dakota is one of 14 states that recognizes Oct. 12 as Native American Day, not Columbus Day.

News

South Dakota passes 6,000 active COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The 359 new cases bring the state total to 28,925. Of those, 6,062 are currently active.

News

Man rescued by helicopter after fall in Badlands National Park

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say the South Dakota National Guard used a Black Hawk helicopter Saturday to rescue a man trapped in a crevasse after falling about 100 feet in Badlands.