Woman dead after stabbing in Box Elder Sunday night

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KOTA) - A 39-year-old woman died in Box Elder Sunday night after being stabbed in an apartment unit.

The Pennington County Sherriff’s Office reported the incident was reported 10:30 p.m. Oct. 11. at 615 Northern Lights Blvd.

An autopsy was performed Monday morning, Oct. 12. The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Tessa Curley of Box Elder.

A joint homicide investigation is underway between the Box Elder and Rapid City Police Departments and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. If the public has any information, please contact Investigator Nick Nelson at the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 394-6115.

