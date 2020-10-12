RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight, with a little clearing by morning. Low temperatures will be in the low 40s in Rapid, with many others in the 30s.

After a quick bout of morning sunshine, scattered cloud cover moves in. Tuesday will be the nicest day of the week with highs in the 60s for many on the plains, while those in the hills will be in the 50s. We are dry with much less wind as well. A front will slide in Tuesday night, which could bring some showers into the area. Those in the higher elevations could see some snow fall into the morning hours. There’s a midday break from precipitation, before another round moves in Wednesday afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the 50s for many. It will be a very windy day with gusts up to 60 mph.

Scattered cloud cover continues Thursday and temperatures will be chilly. Highs will only be in the 40s across the area, with 30s in the hills. Rain and snow showers will be possible at times and it will be breezy. Temperatures rebound a bit on Friday with highs back into the 50s for many, much less wind and partly cloudy skies.

The wind returns over the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be breezy with gusts to 40 mph at times. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers here and there. Sunday will be partly cloudy and dry. Highs will go from the 50s Saturday to the 40s Sunday. Highs next week will be in the 40s and 50s.

