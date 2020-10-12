Advertisement

Sheridan Cooks - Bruschetta Tapenade

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 12, 2020
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Bruschetta - a typical Italian appetizer, and this wonderful and easy recipe will please everybody!

First, for the bread, or base for all the deliciousness: Brush both sides of a sliced baguette with olive oil. Broil in oven until light toasted on both sides, turning halfway through cooking time. Be careful not to burn!

For the first layer, the tapenade: combine a cup of pitted ripe olives with 2 teaspoons of balsamic vinegar, 2 teaspoons of drained capers, a teaspoon of extra virgin olive oil and a garlic clove … in a food processor and blend until almost smooth. Keep refrigerated until ready to use.

For the tomato topping: stir together 2 to 3 finely chopped Roma tomatoes with 3 tablespoons thinly sliced green onions (use both the white and green parts). Add a tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil, a teaspoon of dried basil and a half teaspoon of black pepper.

To assemble, spread each toast with a thin layer of tapenade. Top each with about 1 to 2 tablespoons of tomato topping. Can add shredded Parmesan cheese, if desired. Serve immediately

