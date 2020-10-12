Mild Start to the Week; Fall-like End!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Beautiful weather is on tap for today with sunshine, but winds will get rather gusty in some areas this afternoon - northwest at 15 to 25 miles per hour with stronger winds in northwest South Dakota. Highs will be in the 60s today.

Tuesday will be slightly cooler with highs in the 60s, some 50s in the Hills. Skies will be sunny.

A vigorous system will roll through Wednesday. Chilly air with some rain and even snow showers in the Black Hills and northeast Wyoming will be possible. However, precipitation amounts will be rather light. Gusty winds will accompany this system with northwest winds 25 to 35 miles per hour expected.

Cooler than normal temperatures will hold through the weekend.

