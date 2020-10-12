Advertisement

In South Dakota, it’s Native Americans' Day, not Columbus Day

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota is one of 14 states that recognizes Oct. 12 as Native American Day, not Columbus Day.

And it’s been like this for years.

Gov. George Mickelson made the official call in 1990 that would rename Columbus Day to Native Americans' Day. This measure passed unanimously in the State Legislature. This came after a decision to seek reconciliation between Native and white people in the State.

South Dakota and 13 other states – Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Vermont and Wisconsin – plus the District of Columbia and more than 130 cities observe Indigenous Peoples Day instead of or in addition to Columbus Day.

Native American Day is an official state holiday on the fourth Friday in September in California. In Tennessee, American Indian Day is the fourth Monday in September.

Others have wanted to rename Columbus Day into “Exploration Day.”

In Rapid City, Native American day events are taking place. There will be a memorial walk at Sioux Park to honor children who died while attending the Rapid City Indian Boarding School. A groundbreaking ceremony for the future Remembering The Children Memorial took place after.

Mayor Steve Allender will join various speakers and guests, presenting a proclamation declaring Monday as The Day of the Grandmothers Unci Tha-anpetu.

In the proclamation, Mayor Allender indicates the existence of the Indian Boarding School in Rapid City is “a difficult piece of history to address, especially considering the children were the ones who ultimately suffered from its existence.”

“Although difficult, it is our responsibility, and obligation in memory of these children, to continue addressing the controversial decisions made in our community’s past, which continue to trouble our present; and while we are unable to change the past, we are able to face the difficult truths head-on through honest dialogue and collaboration in an effort to forge a better tomorrow for all children in this community.”

The Remembering The Children website says the events are open to the public, will take place regardless of weather conditions and COVID precautions will be followed with attendees advised to wear masks and to observe social distancing, with hand sanitizer available at the Walk’s start and finish.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota passes 6,000 active COVID-19 cases

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The 359 new cases bring the state total to 28,925. Of those, 6,062 are currently active.

News

Man rescued by helicopter after fall in Badlands National Park

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say the South Dakota National Guard used a Black Hawk helicopter Saturday to rescue a man trapped in a crevasse after falling about 100 feet in Badlands.

News

Governor Kristi Noem announces funding to help small businesses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sunday Miller
As part of South Dakota’s COVID-19 response, Governor Kristi Noem announced funding to help small businesses in the state.

News

Black Hills Brawl

Updated: 18 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

U.S. senator candidates talk law enforcement funding

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
We spoke with incumbent Senator Mike Rounds and Democratic challenger Dan Ahlers on the issue.

News

As tourism season ends, Buffalo Hunt Coaster opens up

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The Black Hills is filled with thrills both natural and manmade and to add to that Rapid City now has its very own roller coaster.

News

A Black Hills family used their pain to create Lach’s Legacy

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Sudden infant death syndrome became the drive to create a resource for other South Dakota families.

News

New business brings axe-throwing and escape rooms to Rapid City

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Decory’s Entertainment Company is in the final stages of construction.

News

Youth ridership decreased quite a bit in September

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 12:13 AM CDT
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Outdoor spots were all the rave in Custer this summer

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 12:11 AM CDT
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.