Governor Kristi Noem announces funding to help small businesses

Main Street Square in Rapid City.
Main Street Square in Rapid City.(Sunday Miller)
By Sunday Miller
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - These have been tough times for a lot of businesses but some in South Dakota may be close to getting a boost.

As part of South Dakota’s COVID-19 response, Governor Kristi Noem announced funding to help small businesses in the state.

Tourism is South Dakota’s second-largest industry and like most states has been hit by the pandemic.

Part of the COVID-19 response includes launching a $580 million Small Business and Healthcare Provider Relief program.

Noem said the aim of the program is to help small businesses, community-based healthcare providers, and non-profits that have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

The executive director of Main Street Square in Rapid City said anything can help during the next few months when there are fewer tourists in the Black Hills.

“There are some empty storefronts right now, and over the next couple of years between the mall and downtown there’s a lot of empty stores to fill and any sort of help that people can get is beneficial, I know downtown businesses through the pandemic were able to secure any little funding they could just to keep their doors open but most businesses in Rapid City, they make their money is the summertime and in the wintertime, we just try to stay afloat," said Domico Rodriquez, executive director of Main Street Square.

Rodriquez said small businesses are the heartbeat of Rapid City.

The state has also set aside $100 million for a re-employment insurance fund that offers temporary weekly benefits to out-of-work South Dakotans.

