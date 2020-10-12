COVID-19 has caused politicians to get creative with campaigning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mail, posters, and billboards. The signs of an upcoming election and with COVID-19, reaching the voters in new ways has never been so challenging.

“I think its always important, this election or any election, people want to know their candidates," says District 32 Senator Helene Duhamel.

And one of the best ways is going door to door, but the pandemic creates a problem.

“I am a door to door type of campaigner, I really like to meet people and hear what it is important to them, COVID presents a challenge in that way," says U.S. Senator nominee Dan Ahlers.

But with every problem comes a solution.

“I have a mask with me, I ring the bell, and I step back off the porch usually much further than six feet," says Duhamel.

For a first-time candidate, connecting with the community is essential.

Seeing the signs on the streets and in yards is one thing, but one candidate wants to be even more visible.

“The one thing that we have done to try and get out into the neighborhood and be visible and be able to visit with people is I have my moped which I call my ‘votercycle’ and I have let people know that if they ever see me out I always have my name on my jacket and they can just flag me down and I can stop by and visit," says District 35 Senator Jessica Castleberry.

Just one creative way to connect with the community.

