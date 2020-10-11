Advertisement

New business brings axe throwing and escape rooms to Rapid City

Decory’s Entertainment Company is in the final stages of construction.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Kmart strip mall area continues to change as a new business plans to bring all sorts of entertainment to Rapid City.

Decory’s Entertainment Company is in the final stages of construction. And with its completion will come axe throwing, archery tag, escape rooms, a grill, and party rooms. The president of Decory’s Entertainment said the plans have been in the works for over a year and despite COVID, he isn’t too concerned about people showing up and having some fun.

“There’s just no way we could have predicted what’s going on in America right now," said Adonis Saltes, president of Decory’s Entertainment Company. "But we feel we have COVID guidelines in place that we can still live and have a good time and keep things going and still keep people’s health as the first priority.”

Saltes said he wanted to bring something different to Rapid City and hopes the location will be open for business within the next few weeks.

