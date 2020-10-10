Advertisement

Trump administration extends free school meals through end of school year

This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2010 photo shows students eating lunch at Sharon Elementary School in Sharon, Vt.
This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2010 photo shows students eating lunch at Sharon Elementary School in Sharon, Vt.(AP Photo/Toby Talbot)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(Gray News) - The Trump administration announced Friday the U.S. Department of Agriculture is extending its program to allow free school meals for all children throughout the 2020-21 school year.

“As our nation recovers and reopens, we want to ensure that children continue to receive the nutritious breakfasts and lunches they count on during the school year wherever they are, and however they are learning,” said U.S Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

The program, originally set to expire at the end of the calendar year, was extended in an effort to make sure all children across the country have access to nutritious food during the coronavirus pandemic.

The USDA program allows Summer Food Service Program and Seamless Summer Option meals to be served in all areas at no cost, allows meals to be served outside the typically required group settings and meal times and allows parents and guardians to pick up meals for their children.

