Advertisement

South Dakota reports 732 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

SD COVID
SD COVID(Dakota News Now)
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 732 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths Saturday. The death toll now stands at 286.

The 732 new cases bring the state total to 27,947. 5,533 cases are currently active.

The state also reported an increase in recoveries to 22,128.

Current hospitalizations remain at 267. In total, 1,829 South Dakotans have been hospitalized.

According to the Department of Health, COVID-19 patients are occupying 10% of the state’s hospital beds and 21% of the state’s ICU beds. Officials say 40% of hospital beds and 24% of ICU beds are available.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fire burns in Custer County

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff and KEVN Staff
In rural Custer County, a vegetation fire is currently ablaze.

News

New businesses at the Rushmore Mall

Updated: 20 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

South Dakota ballot

Updated: 20 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Senate race

Updated: 20 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Nurse triage line

Updated: 20 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Coronavirus burnout

Updated: 20 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

COVID-19 in South Dakota

Updated: 20 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

What are your thoughs on how the Supreme Court seat should be filled?

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Early voting and absentee ballots are already available for registered voters in South Dakota.

Coronavirus

Monument Health is rolling out a new program to help with the call volume due to COVID-19

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Monument Health’s nurse triage line has received close to 40,000 calls.

News

SD sees two marijuana questions on 2020 ballot

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Two marijuana questions on SD ballot