South Dakota politicians weigh in on COVID-19

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - During the last week, South Dakota saw many days with more than 700 new cases of COVID-19.

We spoke with incumbent Senator Mike Rounds and Democratic challenger Dan Ahlers on the issue of COVID-19.

Ahlers says the first thing we need to do is to listen to the experts due to misinformation and mixed messages circulating the community.

As a small business owner he says they didn’t need to shut down, they anticipated the possible ramifications and had a proactive approach to protecting their businesses and creating opportunities for business owners and their customers.

“We need a state and federal government that can collaborate and work together to use common sense solutions to make sure that people can continue to keep this economy on track, but do it in a common-sense way one that doesn’t jeopardize peoples lives," says Ahlers.

Rounds says it was the right thing to do to put packages together to help those unemployed from COVID-19 and also individual businesses that had to shut down to limit the spread.

He recommends when people are indoors or when they can’t socially distance to wear a mask to help stop the spread of the virus.

Rounds says to not take this virus lightly, that doesn’t mean to shut down your business, but be taking extra precautions.

“I just tell people use South Dakota common sense, this is a very dangerous virus. If you are over the age of seventy the mortality rate is seven percent, that’s only a little bit better than playing Russian Roulette," says Rounds.

Early voting and absentee ballots are already available for registered voters in South Dakota.

Election day is November 3rd and both candidates want everyone to vote and have their voices heard.

