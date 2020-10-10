Seven Rapid City firefighters deployed to other states to help with the wildfires

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Seven Rapid City firefighters are currently deployed and fighting large wildfires in other states.

Four of them are in California at the August Complex, while three other firefighters are in Wyoming battling the Mullen Fire.

The public information officer for the Rapid City Fire Department, Jim Bussell, says they have done deployments all summer long, and it’s something that happens every year.

Deployments are important for a few different reasons, from gaining experience to mutual aid.

“It’s something that we’re very proud of, and it’s something that we all take a great deal of pride in. Being able to go out and have the training and the equipment to go out and help other communities,” says Bussell.

Bussell says Rapid City is just one of several departments throughout South Dakota that have been deploying throughout the summer.

