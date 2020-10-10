Advertisement

Locksmith saves woman who wrote 911 on hand from suspected kidnapper

By KSTU Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 2:22 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MIDWAY, Utah (KSTU) - A Utah woman is safe after a locksmith helped her escape from an alleged kidnapping. She tipped him off by showing him 911 written on her hand, while the suspect was standing nearby.

Greg, who did not want to be identified by last name, owns a locksmith business in Utah. He showed up to a home in Midway on Oct. 2 to rekey a lock for a woman who lived there, but things seemed off.

“There was a gentleman that was kind of hovering over her, wouldn’t get more than a foot away,” Greg said.

Grant Eggertsen is charged with aggravated kidnapping, assault and interruption of communications. Charging documents say he previously dated the victim and became upset she was dating someone new.(Source: Wasatch County Sheriff's Office, KSTU via CNN)

While talking to the woman about payment, Greg says she gave him a sign she needed help. She had written 911 on her palm.

“She’s holding up her hand with her palm open, and she has 911 written on her hand. So, obviously that drew some attention from me, but I was wearing a mask and couldn’t mouth anything to her,” Greg said.

The locksmith says the woman had to ask the man for her phone in order to pay him.

“That was another red flag. Then, again, she’s showing me the 911 to make sure I saw it, and I made eye contact with her to basically let her know that yeah, I saw it,” Greg said.

As soon as he left, Greg says he called his friend in the FBI then police. The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office showed up and arrested Grant Eggertsen for aggravated kidnapping, among other charges.

Charging documents say Eggertsen previously dated the victim and became upset she was dating someone new. He had a key to the house, where he is accused of assaulting the woman, taking her phone and refusing to let her leave, all while making threats.

Prior to the incident, the woman had scheduled an appointment to change the locks because she didn’t want Eggertsen in the home, police say. It was that appointment that brought Greg there.

“I would have been second-guessing myself if I didn’t do anything,” he said. “The lady was pretty smart to be able to do what she did. It’s not like I was trying to guess what was really going on. She gave me some great clues that there was an issue there.”

The locksmith says he’s glad the victim is safe and that the suspect was arrested.

Copyright 2020 KSTU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

