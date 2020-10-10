Advertisement

Fire burns in Custer County

A wildfire is currently burning off of Stagecoach Springs, in the Argyle area of rural Custer County.
By KOTA Staff and KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CUSTER, S.D. (KOTA) - In rural Custer County, a vegetation fire is currently ablaze.

According to the Custer County Sherrif, the wildfire is burning off of Stagecoach Springs, in the Argyle area of rural Custer County as of 11:39 a.m. Saturday.

A wildfire is currently burning off of Stagecoach Springs, in the Argyle area of rural Custer County. The fire is in a...

Posted by Custer County Sheriff on Saturday, October 10, 2020

The fire is in a mix of grass and trees with potential structures in its path.

Multiple agencies are currently on scene including air resources.

