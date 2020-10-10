Fire burns in Custer County
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CUSTER, S.D. (KOTA) - In rural Custer County, a vegetation fire is currently ablaze.
According to the Custer County Sherrif, the wildfire is burning off of Stagecoach Springs, in the Argyle area of rural Custer County as of 11:39 a.m. Saturday.
The fire is in a mix of grass and trees with potential structures in its path.
Multiple agencies are currently on scene including air resources.
