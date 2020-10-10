Domestic Violence during the pandemic

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - COVID-19 has impacted our lives in many different ways, and a big change is people staying at home more, but this could affect someone who is experiencing domestic violence.

“When you’re already isolated, and then you have that further isolation away from family and friends and then medical on top of that. It causes a more strenuous atmosphere at home. And then we do see an increase in domestic violence, physical abuse,” says the development director for Working Against Violence, Kristina Simmons.

Throughout the pandemic, WAVI has seen an increase in calls.

“Not just here in Rapid but throughout the area. Because we’re the larger shelter in the area, some of the smaller shelters throughout the region they’re not able to handle the capacity of people, or they may of had to close due to one of their own staff being affected. So when they close, we’ve seen an influx of the people coming throughout the region,” says Simmons.

Abuse comes in different forms, including verbal, financial, and emotional, and there are some signs people can look out there.

“There’s a honeymoon period; everything is going great, and then its they slowly start, you know, taking control of you. Say your phone or asking where you’ve been. Or I want you all to myself or let me handle all of the finances,” says Simmons.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or head to WAVI website.

