Cooler and cloudy Sunday; Main threat for showers in the morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The next system that will bring windy and cloudy conditions throughout the first half of the day Sunday moves in overnight tonight. Tonight temperatures will drop off into the mid to low 60s, and clouds will begin to move in from the West ahead of a cold front. Sunday morning will start off cloudy with some isolated showers possible here in western South Dakota. The main threat for rain and mixed precipitation in the higher elevation Sunday morning will be off toward NE Wyoming. Temperatures will fall into the 50s during the afternoon and then into the 40s in the evening.

As the system progresses eastward into South Dakota, we may see a chance for a light shower before noon, but with the dry air in place, there isn’t much moisture to work with. If rain does fall tomorrow morning, those in the higher elevation of the hills may see a wintry mix. As the cold front move through tomorrow afternoon, clouds will exit with it bringing mainly clear conditions Sunday night, but cooler in the 40s and upper 30s.

Near to below average temperatures expected for much of next week, but a slight warm up near average toward next weekend.

