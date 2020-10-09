Warm into the Weekend, Cooler out of the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see another warm, hazy day today with high temperatures well above normal in the upper 70s. The haze is from the wildfires in the western United States. Saturday will be even warmer with Very High to Extreme Fire Danger across the region due to low humidity and locally gusty winds.

A strong cold front moves through Sunday, bringing a sharp drop in temperatures and a return to Fall-like weather early next week. There could be a few spotty light rain showers with the front, but no significant precipitation is expected at this time.

Most of next week will be pleasantly Fall-like, but dry.

