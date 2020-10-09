Advertisement

UN: New daily record as COVID-19 cases hit more than 350,000

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization has announced a new daily record high in coronavirus cases confirmed worldwide, with more than 350,000 infections reported to the U.N. health agency on Friday.

The new daily high of 350,766 cases surpasses a record set earlier this week by nearly 12,000. That tally includes more than 109,000 cases from Europe alone.

In a press briefing on Friday, WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan acknowledged that even as COVID-19 continues to surge across the world, “there are no new answers.”

He said that although the agency wants countries to avoid the punishing lockdowns that have devastated economies, governments must ensure the most vulnerable people are protected and numerous measures must be taken.

“The majority of people in the world are still susceptible to this disease,” Ryan warned. He said countries should focus not just on restrictive measures, but also on bolstering their surveillance systems, testing, contact tracing and ensuring populations are engaged.

As the virus continues to surge across Europe and elsewhere, Ryan acknowledged that restrictive measures might be warranted at some point. British scientists reported this week that the COVID-19 outbreak is doubling every few weeks, French hospitals are running out of ICU beds, Germany may enlist the army to help contain its outbreak and Spain declared a state of emergency in Madrid as coronavirus cases soar.

Ryan said lockdowns “may be unavoidable where the disease has got out of control again, but we shouldn’t accept that in every country, the return of cases should be seen with an immediate return of the need for lockdown restrictions.”

Globally, more than 36 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported, including more than 1 million deaths.

Experts say the tally far underestimates the real number of cases and Ryan said on Monday that the WHO’s “best estimates” were that one in 10 people worldwide — or roughly 760 million people — may have been infected.

___

Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Whitey Ford, Hall of Fame ace for mighty Yankees, died at 91

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nicknamed the “Chairman of the Board,” Ford was a wily left-hander who pitched from 1950-67 in the major leagues, all with the Yankees.

News

SD sees two marijuana questions on 2020 ballot

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Two marijuana questions on SD ballot

News

Drive-thru voter registration at Black Hills State University

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
If people are still looking to register to vote they can go to Black Hills State on Saturday and do so.

National Politics

Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump’s doctor, Sean P. Conley, said in a memo Thursday that he “fully anticipate(d)” that Trump would be able to safely “return to public engagements” as soon as Saturday.

News

New businesses at the Rushmore Mall

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
New businesses are getting ready to open their doors at the Rushmore Mall.

Latest News

National Politics

Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump’s fitness

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled legislation Friday that would allow Congress to intervene under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove the president, insisting it’s not about President Donald Trump but inspired by the need for greater congressional oversight of his White House.

National Politics

McConnell: 25th Amendment talk 'absurd'

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell laughs off a bill proposed by House Democrats and calls the effort "absurd"

National Politics

County in Ohio says nearly 50,000 voters received wrong ballots

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
With about 240,000 ballots mailed, that meant one in five voters received a wrong ballot.

National

Louisiana braces to relive a nightmare with Hurricane Delta

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
As Hurricane Delta churns north-northwest toward an expected landfall late Friday, a hurricane warning is in place from High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana.

National Politics

Michigan governor: `Domestic terrorists' targeted her

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Democratic governor was consistently updated about the investigation over the past couple of months.

National

Judge lets ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death live out of state

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Derek Chauvin posted $1 million bond on Wednesday and was allowed to walk free from the maximum security state prison where he had been held for his safety since shortly after his arrest.