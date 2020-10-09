South Dakota surpasses 5,000 active COVID-19 cases

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 772 new COVID-19 cases as active cases surpassed 5,000 in the state.

The 772 new cases bring the state total to 27,215. 5,188 cases are currently active. Friday’s report is a record-high for new cases confirmed in a single day. This surpasses last week’s 747 new cases last week.

The state also reported an increase in recoveries to 21,750.

Current hospitalizations decreased to 267 from 284. This is the first time hospitalizations dropped in a week. In total, 1,782 South Dakotans have been hospitalized. COVID-19 patients are occupying 11% of the state’s hospital beds and 20% of the state’s ICU beds. Officials say 38% of hospital beds and 27% of ICU beds are still available.

Five new deaths were also reported. The death toll now stands at 277.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health announced a new metric in its coronavirus dashboard where traditional PCR tests are labeled “confirmed” and antigen “rapid” tests are labeled “probable.”

County rundown for Friday:

In Pennington County, 586 of 3,001 people (+80) are contagious or 19.6% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.3%.

For people in Meade County, 133 of 684 people (+15) are contagious or 19.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.8%.

In Lawrence County, 109 of 533 people (+8) are contagious or 20.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 10.1%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 107 of 384 (+25) people are contagious or 27.9% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 7.3%.

In Custer County, 32 of 210 people (+3) are contagious or 15.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.4%.

In Butte County, 43 of 153 (+4) people are contagious or 28.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 7.7%.

For people in Fall River County, 30 of 124 (+2) people are contagious or 24.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 7.2%.

In Jackson County, 13 of 50 people (+4) are contagious or 26% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 7%.

For people in Haakon County, 14 of 41 (+4) people are contagious or 34.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 9.3%.

In Bennett County, 30 of 97 (+8) people are contagious or 31% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 10.5%.

For people in Ziebach County, 10 of 70 (+/-0) people are contagious or 14.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.5%.

