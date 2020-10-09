New Underwood Schools get grant for free meals
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another school has gotten money for free meals for students.
In a Facebook post Friday, the New Underwood School District announced free breakfast and lunch for all K-12 students enrolled in classes this semester.
Students get free meals starting in October until Dec. 31. Though it’s already Oct. 9, students who paid for meals this month will be credited back. Next week, staff will work on returning money to accounts, according to the post.
Extra milk, however, isn’t free.
