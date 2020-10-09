Advertisement

New Underwood Schools get grant for free meals

Another school has gotten money for free meals for students.
Another school has gotten money for free meals for students.(Google Maps)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another school has gotten money for free meals for students.

In a Facebook post Friday, the New Underwood School District announced free breakfast and lunch for all K-12 students enrolled in classes this semester.

ATTENTION NEW UNDERWOOD SCHOOL PARENTS/GUARDIANS Through the National School Lunch Program, the New Underwood School...

Posted by New Underwood School District 51-3 on Friday, October 9, 2020

Students get free meals starting in October until Dec. 31. Though it’s already Oct. 9, students who paid for meals this month will be credited back. Next week, staff will work on returning money to accounts, according to the post.

Extra milk, however, isn’t free.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SD sees two marijuana questions on 2020 ballot

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Two marijuana questions on SD ballot

News

Drive-thru voter registration at Black Hills State University

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
If people are still looking to register to vote they can go to Black Hills State on Saturday and do so.

News

New businesses at the Rushmore Mall

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
New businesses are getting ready to open their doors at the Rushmore Mall.

News

South Dakota surpasses 5,000 active COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 772 new COVID-19 cases as active cases surpassed 5,000 in the state.

Latest News

News

Business owner questions if South Dakota is welcoming to all companies

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
When a company connecting farmers and soil testing put up a roadblock, Jared says he was told in confidence why he wouldn’t be getting their business.

News

California wines may be impacted by flames

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Wildfires impacting wine

News

Tips on why you should drive the speed limit

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Safety tips while driving.

News

Indian Motorcycle looking to increase staff

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Indian Motorcycles looking to hire

News

One month in and online learning is going well

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
A distance learning mom said the biggest obstacle now is keeping her kids focus.

News

Wilson Elementary moved to level three, but what about the other schools in the district?

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Districts continue to make changes due to COVID-19.