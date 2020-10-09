Advertisement

New businesses at the Rushmore Mall

Five new tenants are moving in.
The owner of Robo Briks and Grafix is getting the store ready.
By Cali Montana
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rushmore Mall continues to grow, and five new tenants are moving in.

The businesses range from a coffee shop to escape rooms and even a tattoo parlor.

“We’re thinking outside the box and having different concepts come in rather than all soft goods. We have services. We have events. We have activities,” says the general manager for the Rushmore Mall, Sandy Brockhouse.

Many of the new shops are small businesses that are expanding.

“I think smaller businesses are looking to launch their business here at the Rushmore Mall because we have great traffic. We have an indoor atmosphere always set at around 72 degrees, so you’re never in inclement weather. There’s a great tenant mix,” says Brockhouse.

Joanne Felix is the owner of Robo Briks and Grafix, a lego and brick store, and she’s in the process of opening her doors.

“We’ve been in business at the traders market for a little over a year, and we’ve got a pretty good following, but we wanted to expand. We wanted to offer a birthday club room so that people can come and host their birthday parties at our store,” says Felix.

The goal is to have Robo Briks and Grafix open by Oct. 15.

And as more stores come to the mall, it provides more job opportunities.

“So these five new businesses that are going to be opening are absolutely going to create job growth in and around our community. And I’m sure a few of those businesses are looking for managers,” says Brockhouse.

