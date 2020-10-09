Monument Health is rolling out a new program to help with the call volume due to COVID-19

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Since its unveiling in March, Monument Health’s Nurse Triage Line has received close to 40 thousand calls.

“We didn’t really have this on our path, at least not as near term and we had to make it happen in a short period of time. We’re very excited at the success, we also are frustrated ourselves when the call volumes are so high," says Chief Information Officer Stephanie Lahr M.D.

She says in the past several weeks, the calls have doubled.

“So on average, we used to see about 250 calls Monday through Friday, 100 calls on Saturday and Sunday each day. Those volumes now really do hover around 500 or more calls Monday through Friday and 200 or so calls on the weekends," says Lahr.

With many of those calls coming from tourists.

But on the other end of the line, only ten nurses, leading to longer wait times.

To shorten those times and help ease the call volume, the hospital is rolling out a new program next week.

“We’ll have an opportunity for community members who are experiencing mild symptoms and maybe don’t really need the advice of a nurse but just want to schedule a test to log on to a secure portal on our website and using mychart to be able to schedule that test at a time and location that’s most convenient for them," says Lahr.

And once you take that test, having a mychart account will be the fastest way to get your results, especially during the upcoming cold and flu season. A season which Lahr expects will add to their call volume.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.