Advertisement

Man featured in ‘Tiger King’ series indicted on animal cruelty charges in Virginia

Doc Antle, owner of Myrtle Beach Safari, has been charged with one felony count of wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to wildlife traffic, and 13 additional misdemeanor charges.
Doc Antle, owner of Myrtle Beach Safari, has been charged with one felony count of wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to wildlife traffic, and 13 additional misdemeanor charges.(WMBF)
By Victoria Doss
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Attorney General Mark Herring announced animal cruelty and wildlife trafficking indictments against a man featured in the popular Netflix series “Tiger King.”

Herring says Bhagavan “Doc” Antle and the owner of a roadside zoo in Northern Virginia trafficked lion cubs between Virginia and Antle’s property in South Carolina called Myrtle Beach Safari.

The indictments come after a months-long investigation by Attorney General Herring’s Animal Law Unit.

This investigation included the execution of a search warrant at Antle’s South Carolina property in December 2019 by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Agency.

Antle has been charged with one felony count of wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to wildlife traffic, four misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act, and nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

Keith A. Wilson, the owner of Wilson’s Wild Animal Park in Frederick County, Virginia, has been charged with one felony count of wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to wildlife traffic, four misdemeanor counts of violating the Endangered Species Act, four misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act, and nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

Additionally, two of Doc Antle’s daughters have also been charged.

Tawny Antle has been charged with one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals and one misdemeanor count of violating the Endangered Species Act.

Tilakum Watterson has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and two misdemeanor counts of violating the Endangered Species Act.

Antle, Wilson, and Antle’s daughters were all charged by the Grand Jury of Frederick County.

In November 2019, Attorney General Herring announced that Keith Wilson and his nephew Christian Dall’Acqua had both been indicted on 46 counts of animal cruelty by a grand jury in Frederick County.

A trial date has been set in the Wilson and Dall’Acqua case for June 21-25, 2021.

In August 2019, Attorney General Herring’s Animal Law Unit secured custody of 119 animals that were seized from Wilson’s “roadside zoo” after a judge issued an order finding that Wilson “cruelly treated, neglected, or deprived the animal[s] of adequate care.”

The seized animals included lions, tigers, bears, camels, goats, water buffalo, and more.

The animals are currently in the care of animal control agencies and exotic and agricultural animal rescue partner organizations.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Whitey Ford, Hall of Fame ace for mighty Yankees, died at 91

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nicknamed the “Chairman of the Board,” Ford was a wily left-hander who pitched from 1950-67 in the major leagues, all with the Yankees.

News

SD sees two marijuana questions on 2020 ballot

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Two marijuana questions on SD ballot

News

Drive-thru voter registration at Black Hills State University

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
If people are still looking to register to vote they can go to Black Hills State on Saturday and do so.

National Politics

Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump’s doctor, Sean P. Conley, said in a memo Thursday that he “fully anticipate(d)” that Trump would be able to safely “return to public engagements” as soon as Saturday.

News

New businesses at the Rushmore Mall

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
New businesses are getting ready to open their doors at the Rushmore Mall.

Latest News

National Politics

Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump’s fitness

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled legislation Friday that would allow Congress to intervene under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove the president, insisting it’s not about President Donald Trump but inspired by the need for greater congressional oversight of his White House.

National Politics

McConnell: 25th Amendment talk 'absurd'

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell laughs off a bill proposed by House Democrats and calls the effort "absurd"

National Politics

County in Ohio says nearly 50,000 voters received wrong ballots

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
With about 240,000 ballots mailed, that meant one in five voters received a wrong ballot.

National

Louisiana braces to relive a nightmare with Hurricane Delta

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
As Hurricane Delta churns north-northwest toward an expected landfall late Friday, a hurricane warning is in place from High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana.

National Politics

Michigan governor: `Domestic terrorists' targeted her

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Democratic governor was consistently updated about the investigation over the past couple of months.

National

Judge lets ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death live out of state

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Derek Chauvin posted $1 million bond on Wednesday and was allowed to walk free from the maximum security state prison where he had been held for his safety since shortly after his arrest.