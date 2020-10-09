Advertisement

Little girl battles cancer, gets princess photo shoot

‘The whole picture just becomes a magical scene’
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (CNN) – A Rhode Island photographer went above and beyond to show support for a little girl battling cancer.

Ashley Richer made her a fairy-tale princess for a day.

Five-year-old Arianna Taft is fighting an advanced form of kidney cancer

Richer learned about her illness and wanted to do what she could to help

She cleared her schedule, bought Arianna some costumes and set up a photo shoot.

But the photos are just the first part. The real magic happens in post-production.

“I basically take each picture and plop it into a digital backdrop, so the whole picture just becomes a magical scene,” Richer said.

Be brave little one ♥️ To help Arianna and her family please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/join-arianna-in-her-fight?utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all

Posted by Ashley Richer Photography on Thursday, October 8, 2020

Richer, who in the past lost a family friend to a terminal illness, said it was important for her to do this.

“It’s really to help them feel special for a day and to kind of make them forget about what they’re going through,” she said.

Arianna dressed up as a bunch of Disney princesses, including Belle, Snow White, Elsa and Merida.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

