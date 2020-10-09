Advertisement

Drive-thru voter registration at Black Hills State University

People can go to the Rapid City or Spearfish location.
Drive-thru voter registration.
Drive-thru voter registration.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills State University in Rapid City and Spearfish plan to hold a drive-thru voter registration event on Saturday.

All people have to do is drive up, and volunteers will assist them, asking if they want to register for in-person voting or an absentee ballot.

Once people receive their packets, they have the option to fill it out in their car or bring the packet home.

If they fill it out in the car, they can give it back to volunteers, and then it will be mailed out at the end of the day.

The packet includes the registration form and a stamped and addressed envelope, along with an information sheet with specific instructions on when and how to vote in South Dakota.

“We really think that voting is super important. That’s your voice. That’s the voice of your democracy. People have been fighting for generations for you to have a voice. It’s important that you use it. And so we just wanted to make a super easy option that was COVID friendly in these kinds of scary times so people can get registered if they aren’t already,” says the president of The National Organization for Women, Callan Baxter.

The drive-thru voter registration goes from 9 am to 3 pm.

The Rapid City location will have volunteers in the main parking lot, and Spearfish will have them in the commuter parking lot.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

