Advertisement

Connecticut city OKs renaming sewage plant for John Oliver

‘Why?’ the mayor asked. ‘Because it’s full of crap just like you, John.’
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - It’s official. Every time residents of Danbury, Connecticut, flush, they will be sending their special deliveries to the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant.

The City Council voted 18-1 Thursday night to rename the sewage plant after the comedian, who began a tongue-in-cheek battle with Danbury when he went on an expletive-filled rant against the city on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” in August.

Mayor Mark Boughton didn’t waste any time responding on social media. He posted a video of himself at the sewage plant saying the city was going to name it after Oliver.

“Why?” the Republican mayor asked. “Because it’s full of crap just like you, John.”

That drew a delighted response from Oliver, but he went off against the city again because Boughton later said he was just joking.

Oliver upped the stakes on his Aug. 30 show by offering to donate $55,000 to local charities if Danbury actually followed through with renaming the plant.

“I didn’t know that I wanted my name on your (expletive) factory but now that you floated it as an option, it is all that I want,” Oliver said.

Boughton said Friday that the feud has been a good distraction from the coronavirus and other troubles of the times. He also said Oliver’s promised donations have helped spur local fundraising efforts for area food banks that could end up collecting a few hundred thousand dollars to feed needy families.

The mayor added he will be offering tours of the sewer plant for $500 donations to local food pantries.

“I think it’s been a home run. It’s been a lot of fun,” Boughton said of the spat. “If I can put food on people’s table for Thanksgiving by naming a sewer plant after a very popular comedian, we’ll do it all day long.”

Oliver has offered to provide the new sign for the plant that includes his name, as well as attend the ribbon-cutting, Boughton said. A timeline has not been finalized.

Representatives for Oliver and HBO had no immediate comment Friday.

It’s still not clear why Oliver singled out Danbury for a tongue-lashing. He first brought up the city during an August segment on racial disparities in the jury selection process, citing problems in a few Connecticut towns from decades ago. He noted Danbury’s “charming railway museum” and its “historic Hearthstone Castle.”

“I know exactly three things about Danbury,” he said. “USA Today ranked it the second-best city to live in in 2015, it was once the center of the American hat industry and if you’re from there, you have a standing invite to come get a thrashing from John Oliver — children included — (expletive) you.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Whitey Ford, Hall of Fame ace for mighty Yankees, died at 91

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nicknamed the “Chairman of the Board,” Ford was a wily left-hander who pitched from 1950-67 in the major leagues, all with the Yankees.

News

SD sees two marijuana questions on 2020 ballot

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Two marijuana questions on SD ballot

News

Drive-thru voter registration at Black Hills State University

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
If people are still looking to register to vote they can go to Black Hills State on Saturday and do so.

National Politics

Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump’s doctor, Sean P. Conley, said in a memo Thursday that he “fully anticipate(d)” that Trump would be able to safely “return to public engagements” as soon as Saturday.

News

New businesses at the Rushmore Mall

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
New businesses are getting ready to open their doors at the Rushmore Mall.

Latest News

National Politics

Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump’s fitness

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled legislation Friday that would allow Congress to intervene under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove the president, insisting it’s not about President Donald Trump but inspired by the need for greater congressional oversight of his White House.

National Politics

McConnell: 25th Amendment talk 'absurd'

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell laughs off a bill proposed by House Democrats and calls the effort "absurd"

National Politics

County in Ohio says nearly 50,000 voters received wrong ballots

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
With about 240,000 ballots mailed, that meant one in five voters received a wrong ballot.

National

Louisiana braces to relive a nightmare with Hurricane Delta

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
As Hurricane Delta churns north-northwest toward an expected landfall late Friday, a hurricane warning is in place from High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana.

National Politics

Michigan governor: `Domestic terrorists' targeted her

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Democratic governor was consistently updated about the investigation over the past couple of months.

National

Judge lets ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death live out of state

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Derek Chauvin posted $1 million bond on Wednesday and was allowed to walk free from the maximum security state prison where he had been held for his safety since shortly after his arrest.