Advertisement

Woodrow Wilson Elementary School start e-learning due to staff COVID-19 infections

Woodrow Wilson Elementary School
Woodrow Wilson Elementary School(Google Maps)
By KOTA Staff and KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Woodrow Wilson Elementary School will be e-learning for two weeks.

In a Facebook post, Katy Urban said beginning Oct. 8 the school will move to Level 3, because several staff members have become infectious with COVID-19. The main issue is staff absences make it nearly “impossible” to have enough teachers to teach students.

Dear Wilson Families, Due to several staff COVID-19 cases and quarantines at Wilson Elementary, RCAS Leadership has...

Posted by Woodrow Wilson Elementary School, RCSD on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

While Level 3 is not ideal, the numerous staff absences makes it difficult, if not impossible, to adequately staff our classrooms," Urban said, “This decision was made out of an abundance of caution and with the health and well-being of our students, staff, and community in mind.”

Wilson Elementary School is the first school within Rapid City Area Schools district to close for two weeks.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

OST President says Rapid City Mayor’s homelessness comments ‘racist'

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
President of the Oglala Sioux Tribe Julian Bear Runner called out Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender for being “insensitive, divisive and racist” when addressing homelessness in the city two weeks ago.

News

T. Rex named STAN sells for $31.8M at Christies’s Auction

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The sale of one of the world’s most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeletons smashed auction estimates Tuesday.

News

Maserati reported speeding in Spearfish just before fatal I-90 crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Minutes before a white 2015 Maserati Ghibli crashed into a semi-truck outside of Sturgis killing three people, the Spearfish Police were responding to calls about a speeding vehicle through town.

News

Cooking with Eric - Grilled Fluffernutter Sandwich

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

COVID-19 claims 14 more lives in South Dakota

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The latest deaths, reported Thursday, bring total deaths due to the disease to 272 in South Dakota.

News

South Dakota sees slightly more unemployment claims

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
First-time unemployment claims increased slightly in South Dakota one week after reaching the lowest levels since the pandemic began.

News

South Dakota Secretary of State begins election security campaign

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota's Secretary of State office has a new video talking election security.

News

Representative Johnson proposal combines DC suburbs with Maryland

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
Johnson's proposal comes at a time where national Democrats have began advocating for D.C. statehood.

News

Due to COVID-19, South Dakota reports little data to measure if students are learning

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The annual report card is missing some key data points that the district says is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Building permits issued in Rapid City set record for September

Updated: 15 hours ago
Most permits were for residential building