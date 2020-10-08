Warm weather continues into the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear skies are expected overnight. Temperatures are going to be comfortable in the 50s for many, while those in Wyoming and the hills will fall into the 40s.

Sunny skies are expected Friday. Some haze will linger through the day. Highs will be well above average, still, but not as warm as it has been. Temperatures will be in the 70s for many, with those near the Badlands and southern plains in the 80s. The warmer 80s return Saturday. The high will be 84° in Rapid City, which is just shy of the record 87° set in 2015.

A cold front will swing through the area and make some big changes for Sunday. Mostly cloudy skies and a few showers are possible as we finish up the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s for many with 50s for others. It’ll be breezy both Saturday and Sunday as gusts could reach the 30 mph range.

Cooler air and breezy conditions continue next week with highs in the 60s for many of the days. Plenty of sunshine is expected. Fall like weather continues into the end of the week with the potential for high temperatures to only reach the 50s! Something to keep an eye on.

