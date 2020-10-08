Ward 5 representatives host a town hall

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -After canceling their last event due to the onset of the pandemic, Rapid City council members Laura Armstrong and Darla Drew hosted a bi-annual town hall Wednesday night -- addressing the needs and concerns of the community.

Both women represent Ward 5 -- and tonight they answered questions, along with filling the public in on what the city has accomplished and been working on so far this year.

Being able to visit face-to-face with the people they represent is one of the reasons both Armstrong and Drew ran for council.

“Yes we have some challenges in our city, but the only way to get through it is to talk with one another and work with another. It is really nice to just be with the community again,” Laura Armstrong, Ward 5, says

Details are still being worked out for when the next town hall will be held, but everyone is welcome to attend, even if you don’t live in ward 5

