Advertisement

US could have enough COVID vaccine for everyone by March, April

‘We believe we may have up to 100 million doses by the end of the year’
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The United States could have enough coronavirus vaccine produced as early as March for every American who wants to be inoculated, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Thursday.

“We believe we may have up to 100 million doses by the end of the year, enough to cover especially vulnerable populations,” Azar said.

“We project having enough for every American who wants a vaccine by March to April 2021.”

HHS heads the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed – a program tasked with the goal of producing 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The United States is already manufacturing doses of all six potential vaccine candidates, pending Food and Drug Administration approval. Four of them are already in Phase 3 testing.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlined a plan to make coronavirus vaccines available for free across the country.

“CDC is drawing on its years of planning and cooperation with state and local public health partners to ensure a safe, effective, and life-saving COVID-19 vaccine is ready to be distributed following FDA approval,” said CDC Director Robert Redfield.

“Through the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, CDC will play a vital role in deciding, based on input from experts and stakeholders, how initial, limited vaccine doses will be allocated and distributed while reliably producing more than 100 million doses by January 2021.”

President Donald Trump has regularly suggested that a vaccine could be ready ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Some scientists and infectious disease experts are concerned the vaccines could be distributed before they’re adequately tested.

To address those concerns, the FDA has published safety standards for manufacturers.

Pharmaceutical companies released a statement last month saying they would go with science, not politics in their clinical trials of the vaccines.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

OST President says Rapid City Mayor’s homelessness comments ‘racist'

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
President of the Oglala Sioux Tribe Julian Bear Runner called out Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender for being “insensitive, divisive and racist” when addressing homelessness in the city two weeks ago.

National Politics

Next Trump-Biden debate now uncertain as rival camps argue

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is rejecting President Donald Trump’s proposal to push back their remaining two debates in the wake of Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, and the Democrat says it’s not up to Trump to set the schedule.

National Politics

Next presidential debate up in the air

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
It’s suddenly up in the air when the next presidential debate, or maybe debates, may take place.

National

‘This is not a bad dream’: New hurricane menaces Louisiana

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. John Bel Edwards is using telephone and text messages to urge Louisiana residents to prepare for Hurricane Delta.

National

Rep. Bill Flores (R-TX) reacts to the vice presidential debate

Updated: 58 minutes ago

Latest News

News

T. Rex named STAN sells for $31.8M at Christies’s Auction

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The sale of one of the world’s most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeletons smashed auction estimates Tuesday.

National Politics

COVID-19 relief pushes U.S. budget deficit to a record $3.1T

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
New, eye-popping federal budget figures show an enormous $3.1 trillion deficit in the just-completed fiscal year, a record swelled by coronavirus relief spending that pushed the tally of red ink to three times that of last year.

National

AP source: Titans told not to hold any in-person activities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
Tennessee was told players could not gather together for any in-person activities either at the club’s facility or elsewhere a day before several Titans worked out at a private school, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.

National

The Mystery Box: Employees say job receiving and shipping packages didn’t deliver

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rachel DePompa
The Better Business Bureau calls mystery box job listings "one of the most active scams out there right now" and warns people to be careful accepting jobs shipping packages.

National

The Mystery Box

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Better Business Bureau calls mystery box job listings "one of the most active scams out there right now" and warns people to be careful accepting jobs shipping packages.

National Politics

DOJ appeals decision blocking TikTok ban

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The Trump administration has been attacking TikTok for months because of its ties to China.