T. Rex named STAN sells for $31.8M at Christies’s Auction

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some could say the bidding war was dino-mite.

The sale of one of the world’s most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeletons smashed auction estimates Tuesday.

The skeleton is 13 feet high and 40 feet long, including its tail. STAN is made up of 188 bones, making it one of the largest and most complete T. rex skeletons in the world.

The first of STAN’s bones were found in parts of Montana, North and South Dakota and Wyoming in 19-87 by-- none other than-- a guy named Stan-- an amateur paleontologist.

Scientists have been studying him for the past two decades in Hill City and now it’s time for him to go to his forever home.

The T. rex named after the paleontologist who first discovered his bones.

