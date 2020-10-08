Advertisement

SD Board of Regents decide Spring 2021 will proceed as planned

SDSMT had 13 people quarantined on Wednesday
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Board of Regents decided Wednesday that the Spring semester will proceed as planned, and South Dakota Mines is energized for the upcoming semester.

“You know, I think overall, things are good. I’m hearing more from faculty, staff, and students, and again, I think everybody is excited that we were able to make it to the halfway point,” said Dr. Lance Roberts, Provosts and VP for Academic Affairs for South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. “Everyone is just keeping doing what they’re doing. You know, we’re not necessarily letting up on any of our precautions.”

Roberts said the on-campus safety measures-- masks in all indoor public spaces and social distancing-- have been effective in keeping people healthy

“I think our students have been very responsible,” said Roberts. “We have not heard of any large parties. We’ve heard of students really taking this seriously. I think that all of us-- faculty, students, and staff-- have a goal of trying to finish the semester out in a face-to-face mode, or at least being on campus.”

There are free tests at the Mines Student Health Center and Roberts said students have taken proactive approaches if they do not feel well.

For students quarantined on campus, the university provides food, trash removal, laundry and other necessities to the student. Additionally, Roberts said people call every other day to check in on the students

“We have heard that has been very well-received by our students to actually have someone check in with them every couple of days,” said Roberts. “Just to make sure they’re okay, are there any health things, are there any health things that need. I think that’s the most critical-- the mental health side of it. We want to make sure that they’re doing okay.”

Roberts said the executive director of the board of regents has some emergency powers, and could reassess the situation in the coming months, given the status of national cases and the creation of a vaccine.

Click here for the COVID-19 dashboard at SDSMT.

