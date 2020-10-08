OST President says Rapid City Mayor’s homelessness comments ‘racist'

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - President of the Oglala Sioux Tribe Julian Bear Runner called out Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender for being “ignorant, insensitive, divisive and racist" when addressing homelessness in the city.

On Sept. 30, Allender spoke to the press about Rapid City’s growing homeless population. He attributed the influx to surrounding reservations, saying people came to Rapid City for free food, parks and alcohol availability.

However, Allender felt the influx caused “mounting pressure for local government.”

“I believe it’s time for the tribal government to weigh into this discussion. We’ve had lots of conversations with tribal members, groups from the local reservations, but we have not had a meaningful dialogue with tribal government,” Allender said.

In a letter dated Oct. 8, Bear Runner writes he’s open to finding a solution. Yet says he hasn’t been included.

“What conversations? What dialogue?” Bear Runner writes.

OST President Bear Runners response to Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender. Posted by Oglala Sioux Tribe - OST on Thursday, October 8, 2020

Allender noted homelessness strains local funds saying 50% of police and fire budgets go toward homeless services.

“That is $15 million annually going out of the police and fire budget to provide short-term, largely non-beneficial treatment to homelessness,” Allender said. “About the economic damage that is caused by homelessness. The homeless individuals lined up at your storefront, begging money from your customers, frightening people, making them feel scared.”

Bear Runner agrees that homeless care isn’t exclusively the responsibility of the city; however, he feels people in Rapid City benefit “from having businesses and homes on illegally stolen land.”

“Not wanting to deal with this matter is systemic racism at its finest,” Bear Runner wrote. “This is a human matter, not merely an economic damage, [don’t] move the problem away or place the city’s responsibility onto tribal governments' issue.”

Allender prompted out-of-town homeless to go home in his press conference. Bear Runner said this comment was “dehumanizing.”

“This is no different than saying out loud, ‘out of sight, out of mind,’” Bear Runner wrote.

Bear Runner requested the mayor issue a public apology for his comments and invited him to discuss these issues.

KOTA Territory News has reached out to the Mayor’s Office and the Oglala Sioux Tribe for comment. We’ll update you when we have more information.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.