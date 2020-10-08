Advertisement

Near Record Heat Today; Much Cooler by Early Next Week

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - High pressure and sunshine will allow temperatures to soar this afternoon. Our record high today in Rapid City is 85, recorded in 1954. That record is in jeopardy today.

A weak cold front will bring slightly cooler air tomorrow, but temperatures will stay above normal through Saturday.

A strong cold front moves through Sunday with perhaps a sprinkle or two, then much cooler, Fall-like temperatures are likely Monday. But the cool air may not stay for long - 70s are again likely by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago

Forecast

Near record warmth on Thursday

Updated: 23 hours ago
Highs will be in the 80s for nearly everyone.

Forecast

Near record warmth Thursday

Updated: 23 hours ago

Forecast

A Bit Cooler Today, but Unseasonably Warm Again on Thursday!

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:57 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:53 AM CDT

Forecast

A little cooler Wednesday

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT
|
By David Stradling
While not as warm as Tuesday, temperatures are still well above average.

Forecast

Unseasonably Warm Weather through the Rest of the Week

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:15 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:59 AM CDT

Forecast

Warm and sunny week ahead

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Forecast

Some Ups and Downs with Temps, but No Rain!

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:35 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast