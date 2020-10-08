Advertisement

Indian Motorcycle looking to increase staff

By Jeff Voss
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Indian Motorcycles in Sturgis is looking to hire additional staff.

While the roar of motorcycles is long gone from Sturgis. Indian is hoping to hire around 8 people in all areas of its store.

Many may consider the Rally to be a two-week event, for those in Sturgis, and for those shopping for a new two-wheeled ride, there is never a bad time to find a new ride.

“We sell bikes all year round and sometimes we sell more bikes in the winter months than in the summer months because people are drawn to our dealership from across the nation,” Lauren Hensley, GM, Indian Motorcycles Sturgis

Interviews are being held during the month of October on Wednesday’s from 3-6 and from 1-3 on Saturdays

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tips on why you should drive the speed limit

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Safety tips while driving.

News

One month in and online learning is going well

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
A distance learning mom said the biggest obstacle now is keeping her kids focus.

News

Wilson Elementary moved to level three, but what about the other schools in the district?

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Districts continue to make changes due to COVID-19.

News

Tips on why you should drive the speed limit

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Safety tips while driving.

Latest News

News

OST President says Rapid City Mayor’s homelessness comments ‘racist'

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
President of the Oglala Sioux Tribe Julian Bear Runner called out Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender for being “insensitive, divisive and racist” when addressing homelessness in the city two weeks ago.

News

T. Rex named STAN sells for $31.8M at Christies’s Auction

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The sale of one of the world’s most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeletons smashed auction estimates Tuesday.

News

Maserati reported speeding in Spearfish just before fatal I-90 crash

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Minutes before a white 2015 Maserati Ghibli crashed into a semi-truck outside of Sturgis killing three people, the Spearfish Police were responding to calls about a speeding vehicle through town.

News

Cooking with Eric - Grilled Fluffernutter Sandwich

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Woodrow Wilson Elementary School start e-learning due to staff COVID-19 infections

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff and KEVN Staff
Wilson Elementary School is the first school within the district to close for two weeks.

News

COVID-19 claims 14 more lives in South Dakota

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The latest deaths, reported Thursday, bring total deaths due to the disease to 272 in South Dakota.