Cooking with Eric - Grilled Fluffernutter Sandwich

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s National Fluffernutter Day! Of course, that means peanut butter and marshmallow cream together, right? This combination was first invented back during the WWI days, in 1918 to be exact in Massachusetts. The term “fluffernutter” was a marketing term, and didn’t come about until 1960.

Today, we’re adding an extra couple of touches to make this delicious combination even better! First, get two slices of bread ready to go. Spread creamy peanut butter on one side, then spread marshmallow cream on the side of the other slice. Top the peanut butter with sliced bananas. Close the sandwich, then generously butter both sides of the sandwich and grill until browned. Just like a grilled cheese sandwich - do this over medium to medium high heat. If the pan is too hot, you’ll burn the bread but the innards won’t be melted!

