Advertisement

Ways you (and your kids) can celebrate Halloween safely

Don’t wear a costume mask over a cloth mask
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, door to door trick or treating runs a high risk when it comes to the coronavirus.

But for some parents, letting go of a tradition can be hard.

“I think the most important part for us is trying to get some sense of normalcy, but also reducing risk,” said Benjamin Chapman, a food safety specialist at North Carolina State University.

For those who plan to get dressed up, the CDC says don’t substitute a Halloween mask for a cloth mask, unless it’s made of two or more layers of breathable fabric covering your mouth and nose without gaps.

Also, don’t wear a costume mask over a cloth mask.

The CDC says it can be dangerous because it could make it hard to breathe.

Instead, the agency suggests, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.

When it comes to handing out candy, pre-packaged baggies may be the best option.

“As opposed to all hands going into a bowl, or more risky, someone actually placing food, candy or treats directly into a bag,” Chapman says.

The good news is food and food packaging have a low risk of virus transmission.

“Really, the best risk management that kids can do and parents can do is just washing hands after handling the packaging before eating,” according to Chapman.

As always, the CDC says to limit contact with commonly touched surfaces and to continue to practice social distancing.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris face-off in the only VP debate this election cycle

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris face-off in the only VP debate this election cycle.

National Politics

Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 in vice presidential debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate Wednesday night in Salt Lake City is the most highly anticipated vice presidential debate in recent memory.

National

Vice presidential debate wrap

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris face-off in one and only VP debate this election cycle.

News

Town Hall meeting hosted by Ward 5 representatives

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Laura Armstrong and Darla Drew host a town hall

News

Ward 5 representatives host a town hall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Laura Armstrong and Darla Drew host a town hall

Latest News

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: 4 hours ago
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

National

Hurricane Delta heads for US after lashing Mexico’s Yucatan

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO
Hurricane Delta made landfall just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun on Wednesday, downing trees and knocking out power along the northeastern coast of Yucatan Peninsula, but without immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

National Politics

Trump hails experimental treatment for his virus recovery

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In a new White House video posted Wednesday evening, Trump said his illness had shed light on an experimental antibody cocktail that he credited for his improved condition.

National

Ex-cop charged in George Floyd’s death freed on $1 million bond

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
According to court documents, Derek Chauvin posted $1 million bond, and the Department of Corrections confirmed he was no longer in custody at the state’s facility in Oak Park Heights, where he had been detained.

News

Buffalo Hunt Caterer

Updated: 5 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

School Report Cards

Updated: 5 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.