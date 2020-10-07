Advertisement

Tunnels across the Southern Black Hills are being inspected

A view of Mount Rushmore through a tunnel.
A view of Mount Rushmore through a tunnel.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Roadways in the Southern Hills filled with beautiful scenery and tunnels.

“We’re doing an inspection on the tunnels. We have seven natural rock tunnels here in the Black Hills and there are federal requirements to inspect them every two years, so we’re out here doing that," says Regional Bridge Engineer for the SDDOT Steve Kamarainen.

The passages along these Black Hills roads are especially popular with tourists due to the unique view of Mount Rushmore.

So when it comes time to inspect, the South Dakota Department of Transportation takes four days to go through all the tunnels.

“The main reason we inspect them is for the safety of the traveling public, federal requirements say that we need to do it as well so it’s a combination," says Kamarainen.

The department looks for cracks or anything out of the ordinary, keeping an eye out for signs of possible decay.

“We’re just looking for any deterioration from inspection to inspection that might occur over the two years. Generally speaking as in actual rock tunnels there isn’t a whole lot of significant changes from inspection to inspection though," says Kamarainen.

The only thing they’ve noticed so far during this year’s inspections are small chips off the edges of the tunnels, but they say it’s nothing to worry about.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Missouri family checks Mount Rushmore off bucket list for their mom

Updated: 42 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Stabbing near the Journey Museum sends one male to hospital

Updated: 7 hours ago
Tuesday night stabbing sends one person to Monument Health

News

One family checking off an item in their mothers bucket list

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The Knowles family says they can’t wait to eventually bring their grandkids to the Black Hills.

News

Sioux Pottery gets opportunity to to visit the White House

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The President’s COVID diagnosis kept the art in South Dakota, rather than in the presence of Trump and the First Lady.

News

Businesses like Northern Hills Cinema have made adjustments due to the pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Movie theaters, in particular, have had to make some adjustments.

Latest News

News

Remember to have fun but play it safe this hunting season

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Hunting season is underway in South Dakota which can mean accidents if people aren’t properly prepared.

News

Spearfish residents will soon have up to the minute snowplow and garbage tuck progress information right at their fingertips

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
A new tracking feature for people in Spearfish.

News

Multiple people dead after I-90 crash Tuesday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the accident on Interstate 90 between Whitewood and Sturgis.

News

Rep. Johnson introduces bill to reform cattle industry through transparency

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The PRICE Act bill aims to bring transparency and clarity to the beef business.

News

Active COVID-19 cases drop, hospitalizations rise in South Dakota Tuesday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The number of people who recovered from COVID-19 beat new cases for the first time in almost a week.