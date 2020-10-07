Advertisement

Supreme Court hears case against Pierre, fire department

(KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Supreme Court will decide whether the city of Pierre and its fire department are liable for a traffic crash that caused permanent damages to a motorcycle driver and a passenger.

Fire department volunteer Gerrit Tronvold was driving to a training session in 2016 when he ran a stop sign north of Pierre and collided with a motorcycle ridden by Randall Jurgens and Lisa Tammen. Both suffered life-threatening injuries and had to have their left legs amputated.

Jurgens and Tammen say the city should be held responsible because Tronvold was on his way to a fire department meeting. He was not injured in the crash.

In dispute is whether the training session was mandatory. The high court is hearing the case this week and will rule at a later date.

