Advertisement

Stabbing near the Journey Museum sends one male to hospital

Rapid City stabbing
Rapid City stabbing(Jeff Voss)
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A stabbing Tuesday evening has sent one man to the hospital ... after he was assaulted near the Journey Museum.

Just before 8 PM, first responders were dispatched to an area just to the east of the Journey.

Details are limited at this time but a Sergeant with the Rapid City Police Department did say that once on scene, they located a man who had suffered multiple stab wounds to the abdomen and torso region of his body. The condition of the victim is not currently known.

This is an ongoing investigation, and law enforcement is interviewing people to gather information on what may have led up to the stabbing, and who is responsible.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Missouri family checks Mount Rushmore off bucket list for their mom

Updated: 42 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

One family checking off an item in their mothers bucket list

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The Knowles family says they can’t wait to eventually bring their grandkids to the Black Hills.

News

Sioux Pottery gets opportunity to to visit the White House

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The President’s COVID diagnosis kept the art in South Dakota, rather than in the presence of Trump and the First Lady.

News

Businesses like Northern Hills Cinema have made adjustments due to the pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Movie theaters, in particular, have had to make some adjustments.

Latest News

News

Tunnels across the Southern Black Hills are being inspected

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The Black Hills are filled with twists and turns taking you to some of the most beautiful places, but getting you there safely is key.

News

Remember to have fun but play it safe this hunting season

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Hunting season is underway in South Dakota which can mean accidents if people aren’t properly prepared.

News

Spearfish residents will soon have up to the minute snowplow and garbage tuck progress information right at their fingertips

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
A new tracking feature for people in Spearfish.

News

Multiple people dead after I-90 crash Tuesday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the accident on Interstate 90 between Whitewood and Sturgis.

News

Rep. Johnson introduces bill to reform cattle industry through transparency

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The PRICE Act bill aims to bring transparency and clarity to the beef business.

News

Active COVID-19 cases drop, hospitalizations rise in South Dakota Tuesday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The number of people who recovered from COVID-19 beat new cases for the first time in almost a week.