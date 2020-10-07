Advertisement

Small departments tackling big flames

Busy summer for fighting wildfires
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wildland fires are nothing new in the Black Hills and firefighters continuously prepare to respond to rapidly evolving blazes.

But how do the smaller volunteer departments get ready?

“Most of the summer, we’ve been between very high and extreme fire danger, several red flag warning days in the last few week, which mean that humidity, temperatures, and wind combined to make any fire that gets up is going to have a chance of becoming a very big fire so we have to jump on it quick,” said Chief Joe Tjaden, Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

Tjaden said a challenge for volunteer fire departments is the nature of the department-- volunteers have other jobs and are not available around the clock. But some of those issues are mitigated by good working relationships with nearby departments.

“In the county, most of the departments have one station, and so we can’t call on multiple stations, but we can call on multiple departments,” said Tjaden. “And so, our neighboring departments are on that very first call out, so when our trucks get called out, so do they.”

Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department has 40 volunteers, 28 of which are fire fighters. In 2020, they expect to respond to 660 calls, which is a 20% increase to the next busiest year.

Tjaden said they have multiple trucks specifically built for grass fires-- with water and pump capability to bring water to a fire.

“We deal with a little bit different pattern of fire out here, because it has a little bit more room to spread and can get those larger fuel heights and fuel lengths, we need more trucks out there and we need bigger trucks,” said Tjaden. “We have the large brush trucks as well, and those carry 1,000-1,500 gallons so that they can prolong a fire attack. We don’t have hydrants available, so we have to bring our own water with us.”

Tjaden said they will be having their annual pancake supper this Friday. Click here for more information.

