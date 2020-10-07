Advertisement

President Trump praises Gov. Noem’s COVID-19 response in tweet

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s approach to the coronavirus pandemic received support from President Donald Trump through a tweet Wednesday morning.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
The retweet featured a clip of Gov. Noem’s address to the State Legislature from Monday. The President urged others to watch.

“Watch clip. Great job South Dakota!" The president tweeted.

In her speech Monday, Gov. Noem said South Dakota’s hands-off response to the coronavirus pandemic has set an example for the United States.

“The mainstream media told us that these steps had to be taken to slow the spread of the virus,” Noem said in her speech. “Day after day, and night after night, they insisted that every decision I was making was wrong. That I was foolish to trust my people. And I was even sillier to respect the oaths I took. They told me I should shut my state down.”

This speech happened as South Dakota experienced its worst month of the pandemic. South Dakota has had a total of 24,876 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the South Dakota Department of Health metrics on Tuesday.

